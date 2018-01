Well said. We call for the immediate release of Dan.



​ Well said. We call for the immediate release of Dan.— Vera Idi (@IdiVera) 1 January 2018



​ Sometimes i just have this weird feeling that soon the APC led government will clamp down heavily on social media critics.. https://t.co/kp18XLRbwX — Christian C. Ozor (@ozorcchristian) 1 January 2018



​ He must be released within the next 24hours. We are going to set @MBuhari handle ablaze until he hear word. https://t.co/9PeM9d1QVz — flames (@Efua_wealth) 1 January 2018



​ Since when has that become the job of SARS ? There is a fraudulent angle to that claim by the Rogue Unit. They may be targeting derailing our focus to attacking the Govt so they can claim #EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG is partisan. Don’t fall for it. Let them release him NOW! https://t.co/5E72BTwUEv — SEGA L’éveilleur®(@segalink) 1 January 2018



​ Tell me how many journos were arrested by the past admin on account of criticizing GEJ? ZERO! We v upgraded to a more RUTHLESS and SADISTIC govt all thanks to 15m gullible Nigerians https://t.co/JVLaXoZSWZ — NANA (@ppanda_23) 1 January 2018



​ Just told a Buharist few hours ago, that political intimidation and suppression using government forces will be rampant.Just started!1st day https://t.co/fbRAqrfgn5 — @NEAR LO! (@GODSNEAR1) 1 January 2018



​ I should be expecting my own arrest then.This definitely must stop, we are not in the military era. #freedanielelombahnow — tony (@obaro23) 1 January 2018



​ Later we will be asked to pray for Buhari’s son.the person arrested is not someone’s son right? https://t.co/qrfYpEKiRp — kufreabasi ikpong (@kuffvin) 1 January 2018



​ I don’t want to spend my 2018 criticizing. I want to focus on offering solutions but there are things I will never ignore. Things like this.FREE Daniel Elombah and his brother now. #FreePRESS — Adeyanju Deji(@adeyanjudeji) 1 January 2018