Reactions have trailed Ali Ndume’s rejection of the endorsement of Senator Ahmed Lawan for President of the 9th senate by the All Progressives Party (APC).
The former senate leader in a letter to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, revealed his decision …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2OrpHZ8
Get More Nigeria Political News
The former senate leader in a letter to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, revealed his decision …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2OrpHZ8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]