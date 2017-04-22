Read this Poem Written by Muhammad Ali

Late Muhammad Ali was not only the world Greatest boxer but also a poet and a dancer. READ HIS POEM BELOW ...... Better far from all I see To die fighting to be free What more fitting end could be? Better surely than in some bed Where in broken health I’m led Lingering until I’m dead Better than with prayers and pleas Or in the clutch of some disease Wasting slowly by degrees Better than of heart attack Or some dose of drug I lack Let me die by being Black Better far that I should go Standing here against the foe Is the sweeter death to know Better than the bloody stain On some highway where I’m lain Torn by flying glass and pane Better calling death to come Than to die another dumb Muted victim in the slum Better than of this prison rot If there’s any choice I’ve got Kill me here on the spot Better far my fight to wage Now while my blood boils with rage Lest it cool with ancient age Better vowing for us to die Than to Uncle Tom and try Making peace just to live a lie Better now that I say my sooth I’m gonna die demanding truth While I’m still akin to youth Better now than later on Now that fear of death is gone Never mind another dawn. Tweet @zackmensah