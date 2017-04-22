Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 11 The Nigerian Whistle-Blowers' DilemmaGet Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Read this Poem Written by Muhammad Ali

Discussion in 'Member's Hub' started by @zackmensah, Jun 5, 2016. Views count: 886

Tags:
  1. @zackmensah

    @zackmensah Member

    Late Muhammad Ali was not only the world Greatest boxer but also a poet and a dancer.

    READ HIS POEM BELOW ......

    Better far from all I see
    To die fighting to be free
    What more fitting end could be?
    Better surely than in some bed
    Where in broken health I’m led
    Lingering until I’m dead
    Better than with prayers and pleas
    Or in the clutch of some disease
    Wasting slowly by degrees
    Better than of heart attack
    Or some dose of drug I lack
    Let me die by being Black
    Better far that I should go
    Standing here against the foe
    Is the sweeter death to know
    Better than the bloody stain
    On some highway where I’m lain
    Torn by flying glass and pane
    Better calling death to come
    Than to die another dumb
    Muted victim in the slum
    Better than of this prison rot
    If there’s any choice I’ve got
    Kill me here on the spot
    Better far my fight to wage
    Now while my blood boils with rage
    Lest it cool with ancient age
    Better vowing for us to die
    Than to Uncle Tom and try
    Making peace just to live a lie
    Better now that I say my sooth
    I’m gonna die demanding truth
    While I’m still akin to youth
    Better now than later on
    Now that fear of death is gone
    Never mind another dawn.

    Tweet @zackmensah
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Jun 5, 2016
    @zackmensah, Jun 5, 2016
    #1



    Comments

  2. @zackmensah

    @zackmensah Member

    #Beautifullywritten
     
    @zackmensah, Jun 5, 2016
    #2
  3. blessingdeclan

    blessingdeclan Member

    I really enjoyed reading this very beautiful poem
     
    blessingdeclan, Apr 22, 2017 at 10:04 AM
    #3