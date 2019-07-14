Real Madrid players have held a minute’s silence for the brother of manager Zinedine Zidane, who has died. Zidane left the club’s pre-season training camp in Canada this week, with the club only saying it was for personal reasons.
But now it has emerged the …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GaHp0c
Get More Nigeria Sports News
But now it has emerged the …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GaHp0c
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 20.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[20]