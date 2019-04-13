Sports Real Madrid news: Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos set for up to three weeks out with calf injury – Goal.com

The Spain international is likely to miss games against Leganes, Athletic Bilbao and Getafe after the club confirmed his latest injury

Real Madrid club captain Sergio Ramos has suffered an injury to his left calf muscle, the club officially confirmed on Friday.....



