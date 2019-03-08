Sports Real Madrid President threatened to sack Ramos – P.M. News

#1
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had a fierce argument with club President Florentino Perez in the team’s dressing room after Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat by Ajax Amsterdam.

This is according to Spanish media reports on Thursday. Newspapers AS, Marca, …



read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2UtoK4M

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top