Recently unveiled Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has revealed how he sent former Chelsea teammate, Mateo Kovacic to asked Luka Modric to release Real’s No10 shirt to him. Hazard said Modric refused to let him have the number 10 jersey and added that he was not worried …
