Sports Real Madrid Win Record 4th Club World Cup – Thisdaylive

#1
Spain’s Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a third consecutive year, and record fourth in total, by beating Abu Dhabi side Al Ain in the final yesterday.

Luka Modric curled home the opening goal from the edge of the area after Karim Benzema’s lay-off...



read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2RbmFw6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top