Sports Real Madrid Won’t Cry Over Cristiano Ronaldo, He Didn’t Want To Be Here – Isco – 360Nobs.com

#1
Isco insists that Real Madrid will not lament over Cristiano Ronaldo’s sale to Juventus, saying he no longer wanted to represent the Blancos. Ronaldo departed for Juventus in July and left a gaping hole that Madrid have struggled to fill with a five-match winless run in all competitions heaping pressure on coach Julen …



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2OGlc0b
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[97]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top