Isco insists that Real Madrid will not lament over Cristiano Ronaldo’s sale to Juventus, saying he no longer wanted to represent the Blancos. Ronaldo departed for Juventus in July and left a gaping hole that Madrid have struggled to fill with a five-match winless run in all competitions heaping pressure on coach Julen …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2OGlc0b
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2OGlc0b
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]