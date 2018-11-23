Politics Real reason north abandoned Jonathan in 2015 – PDP chieftain – Newtelegraph

#1
A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and former Chairman of the party in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yaro Makama Rigachikun, yesterday gave an indication why the north did not vote for former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election.

Rigachikun, who was PDP …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2SabYqu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top