Facts have emerged on the real reasons President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Production Sharing Contract bill into law on Monday.
PMB’s action on the bill comes just a month after the Senate, Nigeria’s upper legislative arm, held first reading for the amendment on October 3. ...
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2PJHmOi
Get More Nigeria Political News
PMB’s action on the bill comes just a month after the Senate, Nigeria’s upper legislative arm, held first reading for the amendment on October 3. ...
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2PJHmOi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]