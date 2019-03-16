Entertainment Reason I could not end the call during Etinosa’s live session – MC Galaxy – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The internet woke up to a video of actress Etinosa stripping naked on a live video with singer MC Galaxy.

The actress during the video was heard saying; “I want to get naked. My boyfriend is here, I want him to go so that I can get naked. Guys hold …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2T6ObHX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top