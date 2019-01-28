The founder, Faith Revival Apostolic Church (FRAC), Apostle Paul Adenuga has given the reason why pant theft in Nigeria is on the rise.
He said there is an increase in pant theft in Nigerian because religious leaders no longer preach about the ills of the society. Adenuga condemned the …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Unb8HF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He said there is an increase in pant theft in Nigerian because religious leaders no longer preach about the ills of the society. Adenuga condemned the …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Unb8HF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]