Because WhatsApp thinks that you’ve done something that violates their terms! First of all, to know How to reactivate WhatsApp after it has been suspended, you must identify the cause of why you’re blocked. WhatsApp decides to block an account for several reasons, the following are the most common: …
Read more via www.nairaland.com – http://bit.ly/2EdQYKH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via www.nairaland.com – http://bit.ly/2EdQYKH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[147]