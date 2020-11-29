Chinedu Iroka
Recession: Show more concern for masses, Archbishop counsels government - New Telegraph
Following the nation's slide into the second wave of economic recession, the President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, has advised governments at all levels to be more sensitive to what he described as overdose of sufferings, which he said the masses of Nigerians are...
www.newtelegraphng.com