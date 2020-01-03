Politics Recruitment forms ready next week, says Akeredolu – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the recruitment forms for the Operation Amotekun outfit will be ready next week.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Security Matter, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said the recruitment on the operation process …

rotimi.JPG

Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2SsenOJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top