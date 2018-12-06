The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has urged Nigerian senators to reduce their salaries and allowances as it is ‘too much.’ While speaking at a public hearing on a bill for an act to repeal the Police Act, Mr Akiolu also said the Nigerian Army has killed the efficiency of the police.....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PnQ55f
Get More Nigeria Political News
