advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Reekado Banks Brings the Music to Trace Live – Thisdaylive

#1
At Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, tonight, the ex Mavin artiste Reekado Banks will be delivering a spectacular show on the Trace Live Stage.

Tagged ‘I Am’, Banks will be taking the audience on a musical journey, sharing his experience as an artist while showcasing this artistry.....

reekado.jpg

via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Nj7NLr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top