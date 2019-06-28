At Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island, tonight, the ex Mavin artiste Reekado Banks will be delivering a spectacular show on the Trace Live Stage.
Tagged ‘I Am’, Banks will be taking the audience on a musical journey, sharing his experience as an artist while showcasing this artistry.....
via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Nj7NLr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tagged ‘I Am’, Banks will be taking the audience on a musical journey, sharing his experience as an artist while showcasing this artistry.....
via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Nj7NLr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]