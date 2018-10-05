Business Refineries‘ll Be Fully Functional Next Year, Says Kachikwu – Sahara Reporters

Minster of State for Petroleum Ibe kachukwu said yesterday it will be sad if the nation’s refineries are not functional by the end of next year.

He added that the administration is committed to ensuring that the importation of petroleum products is curtailed....



