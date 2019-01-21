The Federal Government will soon start sourcing foreign exchange (forex) from Dangote Group, as soon as the latter’s refinery, petrochemicals and fertiliser projects come on stream.
This potential reversal of roles was disclosed by Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, after he spent …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AXJmu6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This potential reversal of roles was disclosed by Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, after he spent …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AXJmu6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]