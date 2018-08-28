More than 10 ministers from Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), and African Union (AU) representatives have converged in Abuja to adopt a strategy aimed at regaining areas captured by Boko Haram insurgents and tackling the economic crises around the lake.
The aim of the conference …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BTCbWJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The aim of the conference …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BTCbWJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]