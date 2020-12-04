Lagos Register for Professional Certificate in Team Management @ MSBM UK(Online) FOR 15K


Register for Professional Certificate in Team Management @ MSBM UK(Online) FOR 15K



The Professional Certificate in Effective Team Management aims to equip the learner with concepts to understand the basic nature of team work and to effectively take actions to improve the team dynamics for better coordination and goals achievement.

Learning Outcomes

After the successful completion of the certificate, the student will be able to:

Understand the components of effective teamwork

Analyze the nature and dynamics of teams

Take action to improve effectiveness

Tuition fee : N15,000. (Registration fee included)

Metropolitan business management U.K . MSBM is a private for-profit business school with head office in Canary Wharf London, United Kingdom and branches at Dubai and Nigeria. It provides International Students access to outstanding British Business and Management courses from prestigious UK, Ireland,Canada and US Universities at almost half the fees

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-LUKgG6dOY

SDIL is ICEF and CCEA certified and have good understanding and expertise in overall International Education market in the Caribbean,Europe and the US for International students.

Call us SDIL +2348050383215,09044165315 now



 

