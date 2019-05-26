Vacancy Registrar at University of Calabar - Justjobsng

#1
University of Calabar grew out of the Calabar campus of University of Nigeria (UNN), Nigeria which began functioning during the 1973 academic session with 154 students and a small cadre of academic, administration and professional staff.

In April 1975, the Federal Military Government of Nigeria …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2Wq8FRI

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top