JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Release Shi’ite leader, Cardinal Onaiyekan tells federal government – Legit.ng

#1
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan has asked the federal government to respect the order of the court and release the leader of the Shitte Islamic group, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zazaky, from detention.

Onaiyekan called for the release of El-Zakzaky during a press conference on Tuesday, July 30 in Abuja to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his priesthood....

el zak.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2ZgOm7n

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top