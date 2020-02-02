Entertainment Rema Is Not Dead! This Was What Happened (Screenshot) – Nairaland

#1
There has been a trending rumours on the internet that singer, Rema is dead. The biggest world’s free online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has made a devastating blunder by reporting that fast-rising Nigeria singer, Divine Ikubor also known as Rema has died.

The online platform made the error in reporting that the singer …

rema.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uQ77UR

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top