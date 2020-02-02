There has been a trending rumours on the internet that singer, Rema is dead. The biggest world’s free online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has made a devastating blunder by reporting that fast-rising Nigeria singer, Divine Ikubor also known as Rema has died.
The online platform made the error in reporting that the singer …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uQ77UR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The online platform made the error in reporting that the singer …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uQ77UR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[98]