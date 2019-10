A financial expert, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to waste more time but remove subsidy on petroleum because it is a waste of resources.Adegoke said that the need to remove subsidy on petroleum by the …Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2qcASgt Get more: Nigeria Business News