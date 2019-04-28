Sports Rennes Shock PSG to Win French Cup – Olisa.tv

Stade Rennes rallied from two goals down to beat Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and claim the French Cup title on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, French Cup winners for the last four years, were 2-0 up after 35 minutes following goals …



read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2PA8SvI

