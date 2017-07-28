Submit Post Advertise

Politics Reno Omokri Visits Abuja House, 'To See Ailing Buhari' [PHOTOS]

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Jul 28, 2017 at 8:46 AM. Views count: 3

    Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has visited the Abuja House in London, where President Muhammadu Buhari is currently staying.

    Omokri posted images of himself in front of the building and said he was a “pilgrim”.

    He said: “If pilgrims to Mecca can get dollars at concessionary rate of ₦200 to $1, I also demand mine because I am a pilgrim to Abuja House, London!”



    Buhari has been staying at the Abuja House since he left Nigeria May 7 for health reasons, for the second time this year.

    See photos:

    reno.JPG

    reno1.JPG
     
    He has more chance of having tea with the queen
     
    Na so
     
