Rensource has raised $3 million from Proparco, with the support of the European Union under the Africa Renewable Energy Scale-Up facility (ARE Scale-Up). Rensource, the first beneficiary in the program, will use the funding to contribute to facilitating energy access in the context of a significant and growing energy …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2O46DBr
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2O46DBr
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]