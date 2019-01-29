Entertainment Reply DJ Cuppy gave man who asked her to come and impregnate him – YabaLeftOnline

#1
People would do almost anything, say the most bizarre things just to get the attention of celebrities, especially the quite rich ones.

Some fans and followers have over time, used different kinda styles to get the attention of billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy just so she could aid them in a way …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Gc0WxQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top