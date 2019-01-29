People would do almost anything, say the most bizarre things just to get the attention of celebrities, especially the quite rich ones.
Some fans and followers have over time, used different kinda styles to get the attention of billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy just so she could aid them in a way …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Gc0WxQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Some fans and followers have over time, used different kinda styles to get the attention of billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy just so she could aid them in a way …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Gc0WxQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]