Companies are preparing to release their detailed earnings figures later this month and Samsung is expected to post declines for the third consecutive quarter, mostly due to the U.S.-China trade war and Japanese export curbs.
However, Samsung’s display division will post some attractive numbers, but it’s not due to …
Read more via Pocketnow – https://ift.tt/2xxEEkC
Get more World News
However, Samsung’s display division will post some attractive numbers, but it’s not due to …
Read more via Pocketnow – https://ift.tt/2xxEEkC
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]