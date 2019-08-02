JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Report: CBN intervening to prop up naira – Newtelegraph

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been intervening in the currency market over the past two weeks to keep the naira stable as foreign investors took profits after yields fell on the local debt market, Reuters reported a forex trader as saying yesterday.

The naira was quoted at …

cbn.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2MzhcML

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top