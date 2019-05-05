South African telecoms firm, MTN has applied with Nigeria’s securities regulator to list shares in its local unit on the country’s bourse, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said at the weekend.
Nigeria is the biggest market for Africa’s largest telecoms firm, with 52.3 …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2WonAs9
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Nigeria is the biggest market for Africa’s largest telecoms firm, with 52.3 …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2WonAs9
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]