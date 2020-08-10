Report: No fuel in chopper that crashed in Lagos - New Telegraph
A Preliminary report by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed that there was no fuel left in the tanks of the Bell 206B 111 Helicopter, as at time of crash in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos, on August 28. Initial findings released by the Bureau on Monday…
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!