More than 40 percent of “extremely poor people” in the world will be living in Nigeria and DR Congo by the year 2050, a report by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has revealed.
In the 2018 goalkeepers report released Tuesday, the foundation said by 2050, Nigeria will have 152 million people in extreme poverty out of a projected population of 429 million.
