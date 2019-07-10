JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Reps ask FG to release Zakzaky and prevent emergence of another Boko Haram – TheCable

Members of the house of representatives have asked the federal government to obey the court orders directing the release of Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). At plenary on Wednesday, the lawmakers said IMN members who have been protesting their leader’s continued detention could wreak …

