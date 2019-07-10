Members of the house of representatives have asked the federal government to obey the court orders directing the release of Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). At plenary on Wednesday, the lawmakers said IMN members who have been protesting their leader’s continued detention could wreak …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2XWrext
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2XWrext
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[127]