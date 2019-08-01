Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Reps commence debate on 2020 budget

The House of Representatives has commenced the debate on the 2020 Appropriation bill recently presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The debate was almost stalled by Kingsley Chinda, who raised a Point of Order that the budget was not ripped enough for consideration since President has not given the details of the budget.

