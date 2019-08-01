The House of Representatives has commenced the debate on the 2020 Appropriation bill recently presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The debate was almost stalled by Kingsley Chinda, who raised a Point of Order that the budget was not ripped enough for consideration since President has not given the details of the budget.
read more
The debate was almost stalled by Kingsley Chinda, who raised a Point of Order that the budget was not ripped enough for consideration since President has not given the details of the budget.
read more