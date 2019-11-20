The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to “immediately” abolish the payment of acceptance fees into Tertiary Institutions in the country.
This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Chinedu Martins (PDP-Imo) during the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the house, Mr Femi …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2qzTdED
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Chinedu Martins (PDP-Imo) during the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the house, Mr Femi …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2qzTdED
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]