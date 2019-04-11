The House of Representatives yesterday moved to reduce waivers and increase taxes on luxury goods and services.
The House also approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper 2019-2021 with a benchmark of 2.3 million barrels of crude oil production as daily production target. This is …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2VKbtVW
Get More Nigeria Political News
The House also approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper 2019-2021 with a benchmark of 2.3 million barrels of crude oil production as daily production target. This is …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2VKbtVW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]