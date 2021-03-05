Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Reps query FIRS for failing to meet N5trn target - New Telegraph
The House of Representatives has queried the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Mohammed Nami, over the agency’s inability to meet the N5.077 trillion target, despite the downward review of the N8.7 trillion initial proposed revenue for 2020. Chairman of the...
www.newtelegraphng.com