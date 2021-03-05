Metro Reps query FIRS for failing to meet N5trn target – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Reps query FIRS for failing to meet N5trn target - New Telegraph

The House of Representatives has queried the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Mohammed Nami, over the agency’s inability to meet the N5.077 trillion target, despite the downward review of the N8.7 trillion initial proposed revenue for 2020. Chairman of the...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Business FIRS rakes in N4.9trn revenue despite COVID-19 challenges – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
1K
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
278
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Why I didn’t meet revenue target – Fowler - Daily Trust
Replies
0
Views
613
ese
E
C
Business FIRS: Nigeria rakes in N80bn from stamp duties – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
366
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Service Chiefs: New COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru sacked in 2017 for failing to defeat Boko Haram – Laila’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
308
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top