Politics Reps reject six-year single tenure for president, govs, legislators – Newtelegraph

#1
The House of Representatives yesterday killed a bill seeking to provide for a six-year single term for the president, governors and members of the national and states houses of assembly.

The bill was sponsored by Hon. John Dyegh (APC, Benue)....

housee.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Z3EKOa

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top