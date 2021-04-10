  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Resident doctors suspend 10 days old nationwide strike – Vanguard Nigeria News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.vanguardngr.com

BREAKING: Resident doctors suspend 10 days old nationwide strike - Vanguard News

By Chioma Obinna The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Saturday suspended its 10 days old strike. In chat with Vanguard, the National President of the Association, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said the strike was suspended due to their responsibility to Nigerians and the fact that...
www.vanguardngr.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Nationwide - Channels TV
Replies
0
Views
216
ese
E
E
Metro Resident Doctors’ Strike Takes Toll On Hospitals Nationwide - Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
249
ese
E
E
Metro Strike: Resident Doctors Fault Ngige, Insist Demands Must Be Met - Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
286
ese
E
C
Metro NCPC, CAN plead with doctors to suspend strike – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
184
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Resident doctors vow to continue strike, accuse FG of insincerity - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
219
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top