Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
BREAKING: Resident doctors suspend 10 days old nationwide strike - Vanguard News
By Chioma Obinna The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Saturday suspended its 10 days old strike. In chat with Vanguard, the National President of the Association, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said the strike was suspended due to their responsibility to Nigerians and the fact that...
www.vanguardngr.com