ELEBEBLE—RESIDENTS of oil-rich Elebele community, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, have raised the alarm that another steel bridge was facing imminent collapse in the locality, about weeks after a 50-ton steel bridge caved in, cutting off several communities and paralysing socio-economic activities. …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LOy2oI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LOy2oI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]