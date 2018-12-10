There was panic earlier today at 9th Mile area in Enugu state after a tanker carrying gas was involved in an accident and went up in flames. According to reports, the huge inferno caused serious commotion among the residents who struggled to clear some of properties including crates of beer as the fire raged on.....
Get More Nigeria Metro News
