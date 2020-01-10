World Residents stranded as Australia fires escalate – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
An Australian town has spent the night cut off by bushfires as volatile weather whips up the most significant threat for almost a week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Friday would be "a difficult day in the eastern states" amid forecasts of heat, strong winds …

australia wild fire.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TgwwRA

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top