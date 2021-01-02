Video Resign honourably, Tambuwal, Adebanjo, others tell service chiefs | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Resign honorably, Tambuwal, Adebanjo, others tell service chiefs - Punch Newspaper
  • God’s anger is coming: Mbaka warns Buhari, says legislators are kidnappers - PM News
  • It's way too much about money, fundraising, and thanksgiving"- Chimamanda Adichie speaks on why she stopped attending Catholic Churches in Nigeria- LIB
  • Oyedepo: Devil using COVID-19 to attack churches – New Telegraph
  • Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine’ll come with new strains – New Telegraph

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - God’s anger is coming: Mbaka warns Buhari, says legislators are kidnappers - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/01/02/gods-anger-is-coming-mbaka-warns-buhari-says-legislators-are-kidnappers/
Metro - It's way too much about money, fundraising, and thanksgiving"- Chimamanda Adichie speaks on why she stopped attending Catholic Churches in Nigeria- LI

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/1/its-way-too-much-about-money-fundraising-and-thanksgiving-chimamanda-adichie-speaks-on-why-she-stopped-attending-catholic-churches-in-nigeria-video.html
Metro - Oyedepo: Devil using COVID-19 to attack churches – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/oyedepo-devil-using-covid-19-to-attack-churches/
Metro - Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine’ll come with new strains – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/adeboye-every-covid-19-vaccinell-come-with-new-strains/
