The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria said it has resolved the lingering internal crisis and has accepted Mr Osapamwan Eriyo as the National President.
Alhaji Muhammed Musa, the RTEAN Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Nv3lc9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Alhaji Muhammed Musa, the RTEAN Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Nv3lc9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]