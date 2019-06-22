advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Return home if you have no business in Ghana – Nigerian union to colleagues – GhanaWeb

#1
The Nigerian Union of Traders in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has advised its members in the Republic who do not have legitimate businesses in the country to leave for Nigeria peacefully.

“We the Executives of the community are telling them to leave Ghana. If you don’t have anything doing in Ghana, go back to ...

ghana.jpg

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2FqvaMp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top