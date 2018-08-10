Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has sensationally revealed how an encounter with a female seer motivated him to switch international allegiance to Nigeria and start playing for the Super Eagles.
Balogun, 30, joined Brighton from Bundesliga club Mainz earlier this summer and has featured in matches against …
read more via Complete Sports Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wzm6Qn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Balogun, 30, joined Brighton from Bundesliga club Mainz earlier this summer and has featured in matches against …
read more via Complete Sports Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wzm6Qn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]