REVEALED: Ihedioha appointed suspect on FBI list into his inauguration committee

Chika Odionyenma, one of the persons on FBI’s 77-man list of suspected Nigerian fraudsters, was appointed into the inauguration committee of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state.

There have been reactions since Thursday when the agency disclosed that many Nigerians were under investigation in connection with one of the largest scams in US history.

Videos of some of the suspects spraying dollars at different functions have been in circulation.


